Cade Cabernet '06
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
91 PTS ROBERT PARKER, JR. The '06 Cade reveals excellent potential; possesses high acids, high tannin, and, as most mountain Cabernets do; formidably endowed, forbiddingly backward wine.
40% Less Fat Sea Salt & Vinegar flavored kettle chips. A little more kick. A little less fat.
California. Ripe red with raspberry, blackberry and plum. 14.6% ABV
California. Lush and sweet with packed berry richness, chocolate and coffee. 14.1% ABV
California. Aromas of grapefruit, orange blossom, and lime. Flavors of mango, gooseberry, and white peaches. Clean and crisp finish 13.5% ABV
87 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '08 Buried Cane Cabernet is light and lively; offers pretty cherry and spice flavors on a modest frame, lingering nicely.
Bitter Truth
Notes of fresh fruit, hints of apple and honeysuckle, and a finish of pear and pineapple. 12.5% ABV.
California. Guava, Kaffir lime and pineapple swirl into a light creamy texture of lemon curd notes. 13.5% ABV
These cookies are a staple and have a hint of cinnamon and raisins for a delectable and sweet taste that reminds you of home.
Designed with a chocolate lover in mind! This rich combination will satisfy all of your chocolate cravings.
Gluten free and full of ginger so you don't have to sacrifice flavor to enjoy a dessert treat.
All of the same tasty ingredients as our Chocolate Chip Cookies with healthy walnuts added for flavor and texture.
Argentina. Bontanicals included are peppermint, eucalyptus, pink grapefruit skin, and yerba mate. Balanced with a long finish. 40% ABV
Compare the taste and quality of Royal Gate to other vodka's costing as much as $5.00 more and save.
The aroma is sweet, light brown sugar on the nose. Its taste is vanilla spice on the mid palate and its finish is peppery and mild, sweet molasses.
91 PTS Wine & Spirits. Light and lively, with lime and passion fruit flavors, hinting at green pepper on the finish.
Try this spicy lager with a bonus - a fresh chili pepper in every bottle; great taste, great conversation piece and solves your problem about what to serve with nachos.
Aromas of herbs, licorice, mint, plums and black cherries. Layered flavors of dark berries, ripe plums and big juicy black cherries. A big pinot! 14.5% ABV
Red and black fruit flavors, with a light hint of oak; satisfying on the palate and in the finish. 14.9% ABV.
Monk's Sour Ale will shock you at first. The aroma is sour, one smell will make your mouth water & tongue pucker. The flavor starts off sweet which balances the tart notes.
The aroma is sour, one smell will make your mouth water & tongue pucker. The flavor starts off sweet which balances the tart notes.
Italy. Big spice and white pepper flavors layered with truffles, black cherry and espresso. 13.5% ABV
A slightly tart sour ale, with a light body, and a refreshing hint of sweet and sour at the end.