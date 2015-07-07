Castoro Merlot '04
Merlot
750 ml
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Ripe and ready-to-drink, the '04 Castoro Merlot is a medium bodied wine with pleasing open-knit flavors; soft tannins abound and make the wine perfect for current drinking.
