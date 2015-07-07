Castle Rock
California Cuvée Pinot Noir
750 ml
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. Very user-friendly and delicious, the flavorful '11 Castle Rock California Cuvee Pinot Noir serves up flavors that come to the fore; ripe fruit, with a savory note.
More on the elegant side. Red fruit flavors deliver a smooth, red wine experience; bright and frisky in the finish; soft tannins in the aftertaste.
The Castle Rock Merlot drinks smooth and well; poised with finely woven red and black fruit flavors; textured in the finish.
Aromas of ripe berry, coffee, grain and spice. Palate of cherry, blackberry and plum. 13.5% ABV.
A classic Cabernet, aromas of black cherry and spice on the palate. Flavors of berry, earth, and vanilla flavors; long finish.
88 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. Fresh, vivid and inviting for its juicy blackberry and cherry fruit, persisting right through the open textured finish.
The Castle Rock Willamette Valley Pinot Noir is light and elegant; soft on the palate; light tannins; stylish finish.
Concentrated flavors of cassis, blackberry, black cherry and ripe plum, with a hint of light oak, and its finish is smooth and harmonious; excellent accompaniment to beef, lamb, and game dishes and a
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. A nicely focused effort, the fresh and fruity '07 Castle Rock Merlot plays it by the book as a fine, medium bodied, red wine; soft and easy in the finish.
86 PTS WILFRED WONG. With a toss of cranberry flavors and clear varietal notes onto the palate. Soft and easy tannins.
A Beautiful Pinot Noir expressing ripe cherry and berry fruit aromas with a whisper of vanilla and Asian spice. Medium bodied.
Expresses ripe boysenberry and cranberry aromas; supple berry impressions on the palate and a balanced finish.
Ripe and fruity with a blending of vanilla, pear, citrus and melon flavors, subtle oak undertones and a long, balanced finish.
Columbia Valley. Aromas of berries with a hint of herbs and spice. Textured flavors of blackberry and cassis. 13.5% ABV
Mendocino. Dried herb aromas and green apple and pear nectar flavors. Medium-bodied. 13.5% ABV