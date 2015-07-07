Castellar
Cava Brut
750 ml
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. Fresh and frisky the Castellar Cava is a superb BEST BUY in a world with too many, high price bubblies; clean and vivacious; crisp in the aftertaste.
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. Fresh and frisky the Castellar Cava is a superb BEST BUY in a world with too many, high price bubblies; clean and vivacious; crisp in the aftertaste.
Crisp, clean light citrus. Delicate but flavorful and thirst quenching!
Ruby red tending to garnet with ageing. Cedar, sandalwood and a sweet dustiness on the nose. Cherry and toasted oak palate. The finish has fine-grained tannins and a lovely back-end bouquet.