Castellar
Cava Brut
750 ml
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. Fresh and frisky the Castellar Cava is a superb BEST BUY in a world with too many, high price bubblies; clean and vivacious; crisp in the aftertaste.
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. Fresh and frisky the Castellar Cava is a superb BEST BUY in a world with too many, high price bubblies; clean and vivacious; crisp in the aftertaste.
Aromas of strawberry, red berries, and notes of sage, spice cake, and subtle earth. Vibrant and medium bodied. 13% ABV.
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. A total charmer, the red and black-fruited '05 Castello Banfi Belnero brings elegance to the palate; offers plenty of ripe fruitiness; long and tasty on the palate; drinks now.
Fresh and succulent; offering white peach and grapefruit flvors, with a hint of orange peel; balance and quite long in the finish.
Italy. Ruby color and robust aromas of fresh red fruit with hints of cherry. This is a well-structured wine with a fruity finish. 13.5% ABV.
Full-bodied and complex with rich flavors of blackcurrent and plums that merge with notes of fragrant woods and licorice.
12 Bottle Case. The Banfi Col di Sasso is a delicate and charming blend of Cabernet and Sangiovese; shows pleasing berry flavors and soft palate textures.
Fonterutoli Badiola has bright, juicy cherry and berry fruit flavors with smoky earthy nuances that lingers on the finish.
91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '08 Banfi Brunello di Montalcino is a vibrant, cherry and black currant-flavored red, with a bracing structure that drives to the lingering conclusion; hints of spice.
This pleasant Moscato delivers the full regiment of flowers, ripe apple and peaches; this is fruit bomb with a sweet finish.
Silver Medal, 2008 Long Beach Grand Cru Wine Comp. A smartly balanced wine with light citrus and apple flavors. Bright and zesty.
Fresh and light, the Banfi Centine Rose offers clean, crisp flavors and pert, lively palate; refreshing yet easy on the palate; finishes with a smooth, crisp texture; enjoy with proscuitto.
Outstanding Chianti Classico, and a great value; rip with pleasing red cherry and plum aroma with just a hint of violets; ripe flavors and smooth tannins make this the perfect pasta wine.
The Banfi Le Rime makes a good argument for wineries to blend Chardonnay with Pinot Grigio. Fine, crisp aftertaste.
The Castello dei Rampolla Sammarco gives any top end California Cabernet a run for its money.
89 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '04 Castello dei Rampolla Chianti Classico offers pretty aromas of berry & cedar, with a lilac undertone; medium to full bodied, with very silky tannins and bright acidity.
92 PTS Wine Spectator. Sweet black cherry, blackberry and spice flavors. Powerful and polished, where spice notes prevail.
The Gabbiano Pinot Grigio has a rounded personality with plenty of ripe fruit and zippiness on the palate; bright and perky in the aftertaste.
Aromas of red cherries. Big strawberry and cherry notes on the palate. Slightly sparkling.
The Castello Banfi Rosso di Montalcino is rich, dense and suave, with a cherry cola quality to the ripe dark fruit and herbal flavors; finishes long and very clean.
One of Tuscany's tried and true Chianti Classicos, the Castello di Gabbiano exhibits bright red fruits, earthy minerals, and an honest rusticity; light tannins make it very enjoyable now!
The Banfi Principessa is a top quality Gavi; high-class flavors with an almost international richness to it; sweet earth and fine citrus notes.
The Banfi Chianti Classico Riserva expresses a deep ruby color; with hints of vanilla, chocolate and red cherry aromas; full-bodied with a rich mouthfeel and a long, well balanced finish.
The Banfi Col di Sasso is a delicate and charming blend of Cabernet and Sangiovese that shows pleasing berry flavors and soft palate textures.
91 PTS JAMES SUCKLING. Full bodied with soft, silky tannins on the palate. A blend of Sangiovese, Cabernet and Merlot.