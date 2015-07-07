Castello d'Albola
Chianti Classico
750 ml
Aromas of strawberry, red berries, and notes of sage, spice cake, and subtle earth. Vibrant and medium bodied. 13% ABV.
Aromas of strawberry, red berries, and notes of sage, spice cake, and subtle earth. Vibrant and medium bodied. 13% ABV.
A Super Tuscan blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Sangiovese and Syrah that opens with rich aromas of black fruit and rich dark chocolate; full bodied with polished and silky tannins on the finish.
A seductive rose wine, fresh and delicately sweet, with an aromatic character; splended at the end of a meal with desserts, cakes and pastries.
90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '05 Castello d'Albola Chianti Classico Riserva has a sweet nose that is redolent of ripe cherry, Christmas spice, cinnamon and nutmeg; particularly lively in the mouth.
Bell'Agio in Italian means "easygoing lifestyle," and Bell'Agio Chianti evokes just that idea. The wine is dry, smooth, with zesty notes of cherry and berry fruit.
91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '01 Castello Banfi Summus has beautiful aromas of blackberry and cherry, with a hint of chocolate; full-bodied; ultrarefined tannin structure and a long, caressing finish.
90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR; SPECTATOR SELECTION. The 99 Chianti Classico is a well-built wine with excellent textures and ripe fruit flavors; an excellent choice with raviolis in a piquant meat sauce.
Fresh and succulent; offering white peach and grapefruit flvors, with a hint of orange peel; balance and quite long in the finish.
Wine Spectator ReviewRated 92. Bright aromas of fresh cherries mingle with notes of thyme and subtle smoky nuances.
Italy. Ruby color and robust aromas of fresh red fruit with hints of cherry. This is a well-structured wine with a fruity finish. 13.5% ABV.
The Castillo Perelada 5 Fincas Red is a rich, almost racy red; shows Old World reverence; complex in the finish.
Herbal overtones, bursting ripe berry and plum fruit. Soft and round on the palate, this wine has limited extraction and tannin to enhance youthful consumption. Lingering fruit flavors.
Bright, fresh, and complex; clean and fine from start to finish; crisp in the aftertaste.
Rich flavors that are perfect for mixing.
Really fine Barbera, lots of blackberry and raspbnerry notes with hints of vanilla and sweet oak; medium bodied on the palate; bright and very refreshing in the finish.
A delicate, pale straw color with bright edges; youthfull nectarine and mineral aromas; medium weight on the palate; expressing a juicy and refined flavors in the finish.
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. A really delicious sweet pink wine, the fresh and tangy '12 Cantina Casteggio Rosato is a pure joy to drink; lively red fruit aromas and flavors grace the palate; spritzy finish.
A refined sweet red, the fruity Casteggio Sanque de Giuda is a fine wine simply to enjoy; the sweetness in end is well placed and bright; tasty, red fruit flavors.
Aromatic and delicate the delightful Cantina di Casteggio Moscato is fresh and easy; fun with flowers and ripe peaches; sweet, with fine balance.
Full-bodied and complex with rich flavors of blackcurrent and plums that merge with notes of fragrant woods and licorice.
This pleasant Moscato delivers the full regiment of flowers, ripe apple and peaches; this is fruit bomb with a sweet finish.
12 Bottle Case. The Banfi Col di Sasso is a delicate and charming blend of Cabernet and Sangiovese; shows pleasing berry flavors and soft palate textures.
Fonterutoli Badiola has bright, juicy cherry and berry fruit flavors with smoky earthy nuances that lingers on the finish.
91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '08 Banfi Brunello di Montalcino is a vibrant, cherry and black currant-flavored red, with a bracing structure that drives to the lingering conclusion; hints of spice.
Silver Medal, 2008 Long Beach Grand Cru Wine Comp. A smartly balanced wine with light citrus and apple flavors. Bright and zesty.
Fresh and light, the Banfi Centine Rose offers clean, crisp flavors and pert, lively palate; refreshing yet easy on the palate; finishes with a smooth, crisp texture; enjoy with proscuitto.
Outstanding Chianti Classico, and a great value; rip with pleasing red cherry and plum aroma with just a hint of violets; ripe flavors and smooth tannins make this the perfect pasta wine.
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. Flavors of dried citrus and sweet earth are persistent and long on the palate. Sprightly aftertaste.
The Banfi Le Rime makes a good argument for wineries to blend Chardonnay with Pinot Grigio. Fine, crisp aftertaste.
The Castello dei Rampolla Sammarco gives any top end California Cabernet a run for its money.
89 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '04 Castello dei Rampolla Chianti Classico offers pretty aromas of berry & cedar, with a lilac undertone; medium to full bodied, with very silky tannins and bright acidity.
92 PTS Wine Spectator. Sweet black cherry, blackberry and spice flavors. Powerful and polished, where spice notes prevail.
The Gabbiano Pinot Grigio has a rounded personality with plenty of ripe fruit and zippiness on the palate; bright and perky in the aftertaste.
Aromas of red cherries. Big strawberry and cherry notes on the palate. Slightly sparkling.
The Castello Banfi Rosso di Montalcino is rich, dense and suave, with a cherry cola quality to the ripe dark fruit and herbal flavors; finishes long and very clean.
One of Tuscany's tried and true Chianti Classicos, the Castello di Gabbiano exhibits bright red fruits, earthy minerals, and an honest rusticity; light tannins make it very enjoyable now!
The Banfi Principessa is a top quality Gavi; high-class flavors with an almost international richness to it; sweet earth and fine citrus notes.
The Banfi Chianti Classico Riserva expresses a deep ruby color; with hints of vanilla, chocolate and red cherry aromas; full-bodied with a rich mouthfeel and a long, well balanced finish.
The Banfi Col di Sasso is a delicate and charming blend of Cabernet and Sangiovese that shows pleasing berry flavors and soft palate textures.
91 PTS JAMES SUCKLING. Full bodied with soft, silky tannins on the palate. A blend of Sangiovese, Cabernet and Merlot.
Chile. Why we love it: For basic Merlot, this isn't bad. It's full in body, with solid tannins. An herbal, peppery, green-infused plum-and-raspberry finish is tannic and scratchy.
Rich flavors that are perfect for mixing. 80 Proof
Rich flavors that are perfect for mixing.
This Rum has a unique blending and a slow aged process resulting in a legendary aroma, color and taste. Super Premium Dark Rum aged 20 years.
Rich flavors that are perfect for mixing.