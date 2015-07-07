Cantina Casteggio
Pinot Grigio
750 ml
A delicate, pale straw color with bright edges; youthfull nectarine and mineral aromas; medium weight on the palate; expressing a juicy and refined flavors in the finish.
A delicate, pale straw color with bright edges; youthfull nectarine and mineral aromas; medium weight on the palate; expressing a juicy and refined flavors in the finish.
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. A really delicious sweet pink wine, the fresh and tangy '12 Cantina Casteggio Rosato is a pure joy to drink; lively red fruit aromas and flavors grace the palate; spritzy finish.
A refined sweet red, the fruity Casteggio Sanque de Giuda is a fine wine simply to enjoy; the sweetness in end is well placed and bright; tasty, red fruit flavors.
Aromatic and delicate the delightful Cantina di Casteggio Moscato is fresh and easy; fun with flowers and ripe peaches; sweet, with fine balance.