Carlo Rossi
Burgundy
1.5 L
Fresh, red, and grapey, the Carlo Rossi Burgundy is a good honest red wine.
A good commercial Sangria, add a few citrus fruits and pour over ice.
Party time! Blended with other fruit such as orange and lemon, this wine is served chilled.
Carlo Rossi Cabernet is a full-bodied red with hints of berry, cassis and plum flavors.
A good semi-sweet white wine, the Carlo Rossi Rhine should be well-chilled and serve with lighter entrees.
A friendly red that has been around for four decades as one of America's most famous table red wine; Carlo Rossi's Paisano is made for friends who like to break bread together.
Sweet and easy to drink.
The Carlo Rossi White Zinfandel flavor is like a romantic love story between fresh strawberries and sweet cherries.
A cult favorite! Old style field blend red wine, lots of fruit and lots of flavor.
Sturdy and tasty, Carlo Rossi is a Burgundy for the table; no pretentions just good, honest table wine.
A soft, yet dry white wine, the Carlo Rossi Chablis is a well-made everyday table wine.
The all-purpose, best selling cracker; great with anything from dips to pates, firm cheeses to cheese spreads!
Deliciously crispy cracker assortment from Carr's. Handy for party trays!
Carlo Rossi Cabernet is a full bodied red with hints of berry, cassis and plum flavors.
An anagram in honor of Charlie Piazza, this zippy bing cherry pie in a graham cracker crust, creamy Hershey's milk chocolate and a bit of toasted marshmallow not sweet but soft and round - balanced by juicy acidity, with a creamy caramello oak and a long cherry finish. Yummy s'mores with cherry jam.
An exciting Zinfandel that explodes with ripe berry flavors. Rich and enticing beginning to end.
Absolutely a kick butt ZINFANDEL. The Carol Shelton Monga Zinfandel is incredibly rich and powerful; shows bold, ripe berry flavors with loads of spice; intense and balanced in the finish.
Cabo Wabo Blanco is pure, no-holds-barred, thick cut tequila. We turn 100 Blue Weber Agave into tequila the way it was meant to be – with full-on agave you can taste. It's never influenced by barrel wood – only by hard work, passion and dedication without apology.
With age comes a more rich taste. After maturing in American oak barrels for at least 12 months, Cabo Wabo Añejo becomes even bolder with flavor. Mix it if you want, but this tequila is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks. Amber color invites you in. A whiff of vanilla raises an eyebrow. Hints of honey wake up your taste buds
Cabo Wabo Reposado takes Thick Cut tequila aged for at least 2 months in American oak barrels. Crafted for bold agave flavor, this is a tequila that both stands up in any drink, but tastes just as good on the rocks. Gold in color, with a scent of citrus. A bit of fruit and spicy pepper that hangs around after each sip.
Toffee, cherry, fig and chocolate in the nose. Medium-bodied, the wine has a palate of raspberry, cherry and candied violets.
The Joseph Carr Merlot has blueberry, cherry, cedar, tobacco, violets, and chocolate on the nose with black cherry and layers of chocolate vanilla on the palate; cedar and cherry on the finish.
The Joseph Carr Chardonnay has aromas of wet stone, apricot, strawberry, vanilla and peach; bright citrus and apricot on the palate with hints of vanilla and lemon.