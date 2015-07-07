Ben and Jerry's
Half Baked
16 oz
Chocolate & Vanilla Ice Creams with Fudge Brownies & Gobs of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Chocolate & Vanilla Ice Creams with Fudge Brownies & Gobs of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Vanilla Ice Cream with a Chocolate Cookie Swirl, Chocolate Chip & Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookies
Chocolate Ice Cream with Chocolate Cookies & Swirls of Chocolate Pudding Ice Cream
Chocolate Ice Cream with Gooey Marshmallow Swirls, Caramel Swirls & Fudge Fish
Pistachio Ice Cream with Lightly Roasted Pistachios
Cherry Low Fat Frozen Yogurt with Cherries & Fudge Flakes
Peanut Butter Ice Cream with Peanut Butter Cups
Caramel Ice Cream with a Swirl of Caramel & Fudge-Covered Caramel Chunks. Caramel lovers won't want to miss a single moment of this must-eat caramel thrillogy, starring creamy caramel ice cream, gooey caramel swirls, and chewy caramel chunks. They probab
Peanut Butter Ice Cream with Crunchy Peanut Butter Sugar Bits, Peanut Butter Cookies & a Peanut Butter Cookie Core. For p.b. fans & cookie spread-heads who want it all, here's a flavor that delivers it, from the creamy to the crunchy to the peanutty core
Dark Caramel & Vanilla Ice Creams with Speculoos Cookies & a Speculoos Cookie Butter Core. To feed your fascination for that spectacular crushed-cookie spread with the funny-looking name, you could tease into the cinnamony-spiced speculoos cookies first, or spoon-dive directly into the cookified core of speculoos cookie butter.
Caramel & Sweet Cream Coconut Ice Creams with Fudge Flakes & a Caramel Core. How do you spoon your way to euphoria? Do you start with a cool cruise through fudge-kissed coconutty ocean, a quick dip in the caramel sea, or a thrill-dive deep in the well of thick, gooey caramel? Well?
A Core of Soft Caramel surrounded by Chocolate & Caramel Ice Creams & Fudge Chips.
Chocolate & Hazelnut Ice Creams with Fudge Chips & a Hazelnut Fudge Core
Coffee Ice Cream with Fudge-covered Toffee Bar Pieces
Chocolate Low Fat Frozen Yogurt with Fudge Brownies
Red Velvet Cake Batter Ice Cream with Red Velvet Cake Pieces & a Cream Cheese Frosting Swirl
Chocolate & Raspberry Ice Creams with Fudge Chips & a Raspberry Core
Strawberry Greek Frozen Yogurt with Shortbread Pieces
Chocolate Frozen Yogurt with Gooey Marshmallow Swirls, Caramel Swirls & Fudge Fish