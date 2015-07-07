Carmenet Chardonnay Reserve

Chardonnay

750 ml

Carmenet Chardonnay is a lovely straw-colored wine with hints of apple, banana, and vanilla. This opulent and sensual wine finishes with butterscotch and tropical fruit and ends with a smooth, crisp enjoyable finish. This Chardonnay is delicious with seafood, shellfish, pork, cheese and poultry.