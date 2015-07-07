Carmenet
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Exotic and enticing, the '01 Carmenet Sauvignon Blanc/Semillon Reserve offers fine aromas of melon, figs, and herbs; stylish yet dry on the palate; this finishes smoothly.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Exotic and enticing, the '01 Carmenet Sauvignon Blanc/Semillon Reserve offers fine aromas of melon, figs, and herbs; stylish yet dry on the palate; this finishes smoothly.
Carmenet Chardonnay is a lovely straw-colored wine with hints of apple, banana, and vanilla. This opulent and sensual wine finishes with butterscotch and tropical fruit and ends with a smooth, crisp enjoyable finish. This Chardonnay is delicious with seafood, shellfish, pork, cheese and poultry.
90-95 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. Try in a Pisco Sour!