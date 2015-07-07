Carmel Moscato Di Carmel
Dessert Wine Fortified/Dessert
750 ml
A wonderful Kosher wine that delivers a semi-sweet character; bright aromas of white flowers; peaches and orange zest; quite lively on the palate with a kiss of acdity on the finish.
