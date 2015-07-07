Carlsberg
Bohemian Pilsner
6 Bottles
Carlsberg is a bright, well balanced beer with a long, dry finish. 5% ABV
With its golden colour and delicate smell of hops and malt, Carlsberg is the quintessential pilsner beer. The bitterness of the hops and the apple-like sweetness provide a balanced taste.
Clean aroma, slightly sweet with a husky but lightly hopped character; smooth in the mouth; more renowned for its kick than its character.
Brewed with exclusive hops and single malt, this lager is the flagship beer of the Carlseberg Group.
Brewed in Denmark's picturesque capital, Copenhagen by United Breweries. Carlsberg is a bright, well balanced beer with a long, dry finish!
By Appointment to the Royal Danish Court, Carlsberg has been brewing some of the finest pilsners in the world since 1847!