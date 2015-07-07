Carlo Rossi
Burgundy
1.5 L
Fresh, red, and grapey, the Carlo Rossi Burgundy is a good honest red wine.
Party time! Blended with other fruit such as orange and lemon, this wine is served chilled.
Carlo Rossi Cabernet is a full-bodied red with hints of berry, cassis and plum flavors.
A good commercial Sangria, add a few citrus fruits and pour over ice.
A good semi-sweet white wine, the Carlo Rossi Rhine should be well-chilled and serve with lighter entrees.
A friendly red that has been around for four decades as one of America's most famous table red wine; Carlo Rossi's Paisano is made for friends who like to break bread together.
Sweet and easy to drink.
It is the combination of roast barley and crystal clear Irish water that makes this a delicious stout with just enough malt sweetness to balance that discernible roast bite. Luxuriously smooth.
This full-bodied Irish Red is fruity and aromatic with a distinctive hop character balanced with a generous blend of sweet malts and a distinctive roast finish.
The Carlo Rossi White Zinfandel flavor is like a romantic love story between fresh strawberries and sweet cherries.
A cult favorite! Old style field blend red wine, lots of fruit and lots of flavor.
Sturdy and tasty, Carlo Rossi is a Burgundy for the table; no pretentions just good, honest table wine.
A soft, yet dry white wine, the Carlo Rossi Chablis is a well-made everyday table wine.
Flavors of flan, walnuts, pipe tobacco with a full bodied, rich texture.
