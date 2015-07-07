Capel
Pisco Reservado
750 ml
Try a new refreshing Pisco Sour: 3 ounces Pisco, 1 ounce lemon juice, 1 teaspoon powdered sugar. Add chopped ice and shake in a cocktail mixer. Delicious!
Try a new refreshing Pisco Sour: 3 ounces Pisco, 1 ounce lemon juice, 1 teaspoon powdered sugar. Add chopped ice and shake in a cocktail mixer. Delicious!
40% Less Fat Sea Salt & Vinegar flavored kettle chips. A little more kick. A little less fat.
Release cool, menthol vapors with a pinch.
A lighter filter with a spicy and full-flavored smoke, perfect for all types of smokers.
Rich tobacco with the soft essence of vanilla and a sweet, full-bodied aroma.
Great taste, smooth and menthol fresh.
A light Turkish blend with a soft, mellow drag.
Intensely refreshing menthol flavor experience.
Fresh. Menthol freshness on demand. The original squeeze click change. Crush experience.
Very sweet flavor that is very unique. Everything about these cigarettes is unique. From the smoke to the design of the filter, these are special.
Big and bold flavor with a robust drag.
The larger gauge of a Camel Wides cigarette makes for the smoothest, most flavorful way to enjoy Camel's distinctive blend of the finest Turkish and Domestic tobaccos.
Turkish Domestic Blend.
Open a can and the aroma that hits you is like popping a Wintergreen Tic Tac - a sweet wintergreen smell. Upon tasting a mild flavor of wintergreen develops with a small hint of mint in the background.
91 PTS Wine & Spirits. Light and lively, with lime and passion fruit flavors, hinting at green pepper on the finish.