Casa Campo
Malbec
750 ml
An Argentinian Malbec, with juicy dark fruit aromas and an oaky dry palate. Medium-bodied with mellow tannins. ABV 13%
Complex aromas of dried fruits and spice compliment flavors of toasted oak, butterscotch, vanilla and sweet cooked agave. 80 Proof
Totopos quinoa maca chips will keep your guests on their toes as they enjoy these delightfully different chips!
Terrific chips! Tasty and crunchy, good by themselves but best with Casa Sanchez fresh and delicious salsa; perfect thickness for "7-layer dip" or bean dips - won't leave half the chip behind!
Award winning chips to go with the best and freshest Mexican salsa around.
Enticing aromas set the palate for flavors of honey, buttery-sweet cooked agave and a hint of citrus. 40% ABV
Each crystal decanter of Casa Dragones Joven has been engraved by hand using the traditional Mexican Technique of Pepita. Included in this elegant set are two Riedel tequila glasses, delicately engraved with the same motif and beautifully packaged in the signature blue gift box. Each special edition makes a great addition for the collector, or perfect as a stand-alone gift.
Aromas of vanilla, lemongrass and floral notes are balanced with flavors of sweet cooked agave and toasted oak. 80 Proof
87 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '07 Casa Lapostolle Melot is smoky, with a slightly firm edge to the raspberry and dark plum fruit; coffee and loam hints frame the finish.
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. Soft, elegant, and focused, the almost New World style '01 Casa Emma Chianti Classico exhibits lively red fruit flavors that stay nicely on the palate; try with grilled sausages.
Very aromatic with notes of ripe black and red fruits.
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. Excellent purity, the racy '12 Casa Silva Carmenere Cuvee Colchagua shows red fruit and dried leaf aromas and flavors; pert and active on the palate; red currant finish.
92 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '08 Casa Lapostolle Clos Apalta has fine-tuned and expressive, yet focused; has terrific display of dark, racy blackberry, boysenberry and braised fig flavors.
Is a unique blend of fruits, blossoms, buds and spices infused in an organic Jonathan/BraeBurn apple distillate, and redistilled at very low steam pressure to capture the delicate aromas.
91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '06 Casa Lapostolle Syrah is dark, but pure and focused; dark plum, briar, fig cake and bittersweet cocoa notes. Long, muscular finish is fine-grained.
The Casa Lapostolle Cuvee Alexandre Cabernet is a formidable wine with fully ripened, black fruit flavors and a nice measure of sweet oak.
Imported from Mexico! This coffee liqueur offers great taste and excellent value. Compare this one to some of the more known National brands and save up to $6.00.
40% Less Fat Sea Salt & Vinegar flavored kettle chips. A little more kick. A little less fat.
If you have not tried an Albarino, it's about time! It's fresh, perfectly balanced, some minerality and a dry finish. More aroma and flavor than Pinot Grigio, less herbal notes than Sauv Blanc. BP MW
Spain. Yellow skinned fruits, apples and a balanced, bright acidity combine to make this a lovely sparkling wine. 12% ABV
Napa Cellars Chardonnay is rich, buttery, spicy and toasty, and boasts beautiful aromas that conjure scents of home-baked apple crisp. The flavors are lush with ripe pear, apple and a touch of tropical pineapple and guava. The wine is delicately balanced with a long and sweet toffee finish.
BRONZE MEDAL, 2008 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. Zesty yet satisfying, the fresh and bright '06 Napa Cellars Sauvignon Blanc delivers perky ripe citrus flavors; finishes quite nicely.
The 1999 Napa Ridge Napa Cabernet is a full bodied red with wonderfull flavors of blackberry, spice, currant, and oak in the finish. Great with red meats and hearty cheeses.
From the heart of Napa Valley comes the first premium limoncello made from Organic Meyer Lemons. It's rich, juicy and complex with loads of fruit and lemon flavors, with a hint of vanilla and honey.
A sweet, silky-smooth drinking whisky with a honey vanilla and carmel flavor. Great to the end your day with!
The Napa Ridge Napa Chardonnay has wonderful citus, pear, and apple fruit flavors; the finish is clean and crisp, great with seafood and lighter fare.
A focused wine, yet not heavy, bringing to mind flavors of cassis, mint, wintergreen, blackberry and cloves that mingle with a-tad-coarse tannins in a harmonious ensemble; great Value!
California. Full bodied with intense color, concentrated dark fruit flavors, and moderate oak accents and tannins. 14% ABV
California. Opens with lush, layered white blossom aromas followed by citrus, creamy vanilla, melon and stone fruit. 12.5% ABV
89 PTS WILFRED WONG. Shows a smidgeon of sweetness, the crisp Mumm Napa Valley Cuvee M Red is a fun red to imbibe; long and easy on the palate; smooth and soft aftertaste.
Napa Valley. Fresh white and yellow stone fruits with fresh brioche. 12.5% ABV
90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR, #48 TOP 100 WINES OF 2010. Mumm Napa Brut is elegantly styled, with floral apple and yeasty spice aromas that lead to layered flavors of baked pear, citrus and vanilla.
Californian. Elegant with flavors of core fruits and a nose with mineral subtleties. 12.5% ABV
Bright, crisp and refreshing, with flavors of juicy citrus and white peaches, this wine has the joie de vivre to make every occasion a bit more exciting.
Celebrate the San Francisco Giants World Series win with this commerative Mumm Sparkling Wine.
An explosion of berry flavors, with layers of fresh fig, cherry and vanilla beans, underlined by a refreshing acidity; lasting finish is dominated by biscuit, toast and nutty flavors.
The Screw Kappa Napa Cabernet is not only a sound effort, it is also well capped.
Elegant & dry with a hint of fruitiness; a delightful rose champagne that will add a graceful note to any occasio; this is a great buy for Rose Champange.
Soft red fruit flavors are rich and mouth-filling then lead to an elegant finish. 12.5% ABV
Deep dark red in color Carmenere typically has intense aromas of spices and fruit. Lapostolle prides itself on producing world-class wines and the new "Casa Carmenere" is no exception.
Intense aromas of red berries, good structure, and a pleasant aftertaste. 12% ABV
This wine shows great diversity of complex aromas, such as red fruits and vanilla.
The whole grapes are fermented spontaneously (no yeast added) and distilled twice and redistilled with certified organic Romanian winter wheat distillate.
91 PTS Wine & Spirits. Light and lively, with lime and passion fruit flavors, hinting at green pepper on the finish.
91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '03 Casa Lapostolle Cuvee Alexandre Chardonnay is subtle at first, with toast and candied pear notes, yielding layers of apple, fig, honeysuckle and mineral; stays elegant.
Chile. Aromas of tropical fruit and delicate citrus notes. Fresh palate with a long finish. 13% ABV
Chile. Aromas of plums and cherries, with a medium body and juicy tannins. 13% ABV
Aromas of sweet flowers and tropical fruit such as pineapple and papaya, with light acidity, and a persistent long lasting finish.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Shows up with red fruit flavors that are bright and clear. Perky from start to finish.
The Lava Cap Reserve Barbera is a super intense wine that shows off a very ripe style; dark black fruit aromas with the right amount of spice; active on the palate and a long finish.
A firm red with ripe, almost jammy flavors show the palate's heritage. Lasting and long in the finish.
This flavorful Chardonnay has a complex nose of citrus, vanilla, pear & melon complemented by tastes of luscious green apple and lime. Deep flavors, rich texture, and a lengthy finish.
Plenty of lush blackberry and plum fruit here, nicely balanced with just enough oak. A tough brawny as well, a bigger and bolder style of Zinfandel.
A 25-year old, ultra premium 2017 Rum of the Year (International Rum Conference), this Flor de Caña is full-bodied with a dark amber color and a luxurious taste. Flavors of fruit, almond, creamy caramel; with just a touch of lingering sweetness in the long, full, buttery finish that lingers in the palate. With a taste so tantalizing you’ll be tempted to drink it straight from the bottle neat or on the rocks.
The Fleur du Cap Chardonnay from South Africa is a solid, commercial effort with ripe fruit combined with sweet oak notes.
Velvety flavors glide over the palate with long, lasting fruit and spice characteristics.
Full bodied, well balanced, and very satisfying, the palate follows up with firm structure and a delicious finish.
DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL SF Chronicle Wine Comp. A brightly-fruited wine, the active and charming Napa Cellars Zinfandel is rich, yet well balanced on the palate; soft tannins in the finish.
Solera blended blonde rum finished in Spanish sherry casks. 42% ABV
Inspired by the boundless exploits of Ernest Hemingway. Artisan-crafted spirit is aged up to 24 years. 42% ABV
97 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '06 Napa Angel shows massively concentrated flavors of ripe blackberries & cassis, with richer notes of dark chocolate, anise, spices & smoky cedar.
The well structured palate is layered with bold tannins and ripe fruit characteristics finishing with the sweet blackberry.
California. Strong aromas of grapefruit, lemongrass and honey. Nice balance of acidity and sweetness. 12.5% ABV