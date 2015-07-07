Cap Rock
Organic Gin
750 ml
Is a unique blend of fruits, blossoms, buds and spices infused in an organic Jonathan/BraeBurn apple distillate, and redistilled at very low steam pressure to capture the delicate aromas.
The whole grapes are fermented spontaneously (no yeast added) and distilled twice and redistilled with certified organic Romanian winter wheat distillate.