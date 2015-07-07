Caol Ila
12 Year Single Malt Scotch
750 ml
GOLD MEDAL, 94 PTS 2015 LA SPIRITS COMPETITION. Smoky-smoothness and a sweet start to create a pleasant, relaxed disposition and charred dry finish. A natural partner for a strong spicy sausage.
Sweet and innocuous at first with hints of distant seaweed, citrus, green apple. Creamy fudge and wood slowly develops.59.6% ABV