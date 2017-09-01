Cantina Lager
Munich Helles Light Lager
6 Bottles
Latin style brew. 2003 award winner in Chicago for the lager category. Truly a good buy.
Italy. Fruity aromas and flavors of red berries, nut brittle, and spices. A nice and tangy dry rosé. 12% ABV
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. A really delicious sweet pink wine, the fresh and tangy '12 Cantina Casteggio Rosato is a pure joy to drink; lively red fruit aromas and flavors grace the palate; spritzy finish.
Really fine Barbera, lots of blackberry and raspbnerry notes with hints of vanilla and sweet oak; medium bodied on the palate; bright and very refreshing in the finish.
A refined sweet red, the fruity Casteggio Sanque de Giuda is a fine wine simply to enjoy; the sweetness in end is well placed and bright; tasty, red fruit flavors.
Aromatic and delicate the delightful Cantina di Casteggio Moscato is fresh and easy; fun with flowers and ripe peaches; sweet, with fine balance.
A delicate, pale straw color with bright edges; youthfull nectarine and mineral aromas; medium weight on the palate; expressing a juicy and refined flavors in the finish.
Italy. Aromas of peach cobbler, figs, and spice. Flavors of tropical fruit, lemon, and apple. 12.5% ABV
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. Leathery dried fruit with anise-like flavors. A tasty wine with flavorful stews.
Sparkling with complex and aromatic fragrances. Balanced sweetness, softness and velvety. Serve this delightful wine chilled!