Castillo Perelada
5 Fincas Reserva
750 ml
The Castillo Perelada 5 Fincas Red is a rich, almost racy red; shows Old World reverence; complex in the finish.
The Castillo Perelada 5 Fincas Red is a rich, almost racy red; shows Old World reverence; complex in the finish.
Herbal overtones, bursting ripe berry and plum fruit. Soft and round on the palate, this wine has limited extraction and tannin to enhance youthful consumption. Lingering fruit flavors.
Bright, fresh, and complex; clean and fine from start to finish; crisp in the aftertaste.
Rich flavors that are perfect for mixing.
For true afficianados, the beer equivilent of a single malt; unblended, smooth & nearly still!
Chile. Why we love it: For basic Merlot, this isn't bad. It's full in body, with solid tannins. An herbal, peppery, green-infused plum-and-raspberry finish is tannic and scratchy.
Rich flavors that are perfect for mixing. 80 Proof
Rich flavors that are perfect for mixing.
This Rum has a unique blending and a slow aged process resulting in a legendary aroma, color and taste. Super Premium Dark Rum aged 20 years.
Rich flavors that are perfect for mixing.