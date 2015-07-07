Old Camp American Whiskey
Blended Whiskey
750 ml
American whiskey matured in new American White Oak char level 3 barrels.
American whiskey matured in new American White Oak char level 3 barrels.
Old camp peach pecan whiskey is blended using american whiskey aged for a minimum of two years in white american oak barrels with a no. 3 char and infused with southern peach and pecan flavors.
Crisp and dry Campo Viejo Brut Rose is delicious and serious; berry flavors are nicely accented with undertones of sweet earth.
Spain. Aromas and flavors of red fruit, vanilla, and spice. 13% ABV
Is a unique blend of fruits, blossoms, buds and spices infused in an organic Jonathan/BraeBurn apple distillate, and redistilled at very low steam pressure to capture the delicate aromas.
An Argentinian Malbec, with juicy dark fruit aromas and an oaky dry palate. Medium-bodied with mellow tannins. ABV 13%
Spain. Aromas of mature white peach, toasted bread, and green tea with hints of citrus. 12% ABV
Same great taste you come to expect in this delicious energy drink; now in a "Tall Boy" size to get you through the day!
Shows nicely melded flavors of ripe apple and sweet soy; long and flavorful on the palate; crisp aftertaste.
A solid Tempranillo with an excellent history. Ripe red fruit flavors, with a hint of a rustic, tart finish.
12 Bottle Case.
Aromas of cranberry and Chambord punctuated by notes of coriander, rose, juniper berry, brown sugar and Douglas Fir; juicy acidity, earthy texture, and supple yet substantial tannin structure.
The whole grapes are fermented spontaneously (no yeast added) and distilled twice and redistilled with certified organic Romanian winter wheat distillate.
Encanto Pisco is rested for nine months to refine its smooth texture, aroma and spice notes. It is an honest, blended-by-hand-at proof beauty.
90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '11 Insoglio is a gorgeous Super Tuscan wine that opens with inky dark concentration and bright aromas of dark cherry and prune; soft and lush on the palate and finish.
The Campo Viejo Gran Reserva is aged for 5 years before being released; truly a classic Rioja, expressing aromas of fresh cherry jam; spice with toasty notes; pure elegance on the palate.
Rioja Reserva
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Shows up with red fruit flavors that are bright and clear. Perky from start to finish.
The Lava Cap Reserve Barbera is a super intense wine that shows off a very ripe style; dark black fruit aromas with the right amount of spice; active on the palate and a long finish.
A firm red with ripe, almost jammy flavors show the palate's heritage. Lasting and long in the finish.
This flavorful Chardonnay has a complex nose of citrus, vanilla, pear & melon complemented by tastes of luscious green apple and lime. Deep flavors, rich texture, and a lengthy finish.
Plenty of lush blackberry and plum fruit here, nicely balanced with just enough oak. A tough brawny as well, a bigger and bolder style of Zinfandel.
The Fleur du Cap Chardonnay from South Africa is a solid, commercial effort with ripe fruit combined with sweet oak notes.