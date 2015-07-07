Casina di Cornia
Chianti Classico
750 ml
Rather ebullient, with violet and mineral character up front, medium to full bodied, chewy tanins and finish. This is a wine that will age well.
Rather ebullient, with violet and mineral character up front, medium to full bodied, chewy tanins and finish. This is a wine that will age well.
13.5% ABV.
Aromas of fresh citrus, peaches, melons, tropical fruit and hints of minerality. Tasting shows lush and crisp wine, with hints of butter and light oak.
Bold and dark red, with ripe notes of cherries, blackberries, cedar, spice, and cola. Full bodied, light tannins.