Camel
Blue
Pack
A lighter filter with a spicy and full-flavored smoke, perfect for all types of smokers.
A lighter filter with a spicy and full-flavored smoke, perfect for all types of smokers.
Rich tobacco with the soft essence of vanilla and a sweet, full-bodied aroma.
91 PTS ROBERT PARKER, JR. The '06 Cade reveals excellent potential; possesses high acids, high tannin, and, as most mountain Cabernets do; formidably endowed, forbiddingly backward wine.
40% Less Fat Sea Salt & Vinegar flavored kettle chips. A little more kick. A little less fat.
California. Ripe red with raspberry, blackberry and plum. 14.6% ABV
California. Lush and sweet with packed berry richness, chocolate and coffee. 14.1% ABV
California. Aromas of grapefruit, orange blossom, and lime. Flavors of mango, gooseberry, and white peaches. Clean and crisp finish 13.5% ABV
American whiskey matured in new American White Oak char level 3 barrels.
Old camp peach pecan whiskey is blended using american whiskey aged for a minimum of two years in white american oak barrels with a no. 3 char and infused with southern peach and pecan flavors.
87 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '08 Buried Cane Cabernet is light and lively; offers pretty cherry and spice flavors on a modest frame, lingering nicely.
Bitter Truth
California. Guava, Kaffir lime and pineapple swirl into a light creamy texture of lemon curd notes. 13.5% ABV
This elegant white is favored by those who prefer a golden, refined quaff, often enjoyed with chicken, duck, partridge or pigeon. Raise a goblet to toast each days victories.
A light Turkish blend with a soft, mellow drag.
The larger gauge of a Camel Wides cigarette makes for the smoothest, most flavorful way to enjoy Camel's distinctive blend of the finest Turkish and Domestic tobaccos.
Turkish Domestic Blend.
Very sweet flavor that is very unique. Everything about these cigarettes is unique. From the smoke to the design of the filter, these are special.
Big and bold flavor with a robust drag.
Open a can and the aroma that hits you is like popping a Wintergreen Tic Tac - a sweet wintergreen smell. Upon tasting a mild flavor of wintergreen develops with a small hint of mint in the background.
The aroma is sweet, light brown sugar on the nose. Its taste is vanilla spice on the mid palate and its finish is peppery and mild, sweet molasses.
91 PTS Wine & Spirits. Light and lively, with lime and passion fruit flavors, hinting at green pepper on the finish.
Try this spicy lager with a bonus - a fresh chili pepper in every bottle; great taste, great conversation piece and solves your problem about what to serve with nachos.
Aromas of herbs, licorice, mint, plums and black cherries. Layered flavors of dark berries, ripe plums and big juicy black cherries. A big pinot! 14.5% ABV
Red and black fruit flavors, with a light hint of oak; satisfying on the palate and in the finish. 14.9% ABV.
Monk's Sour Ale will shock you at first. The aroma is sour, one smell will make your mouth water & tongue pucker. The flavor starts off sweet which balances the tart notes.
The aroma is sour, one smell will make your mouth water & tongue pucker. The flavor starts off sweet which balances the tart notes.
Italy. Big spice and white pepper flavors layered with truffles, black cherry and espresso. 13.5% ABV
A slightly tart sour ale, with a light body, and a refreshing hint of sweet and sour at the end.
In the vast cold expanse of the northern lands of Westeros, the lords of House Stark ruled as King in the North for generations. Stoic, noble and pragmatic, House Stark swore allegiance to the Targaryen crown and kept faith for nearly 300 years and to House Baratheon when the Targaryens fell. However, overly noble stoics can be vulnerable and the Stark words heard often in the halls of Winterfell ring true. Winter is coming. The Stark's resiliency, strength and ability to thrive under the most intense situations are greatly shaped by Winterfell's frigid temperatures. Naturally, it's best served chilled or over ice. Please drink responsibly.
After leading the rebellion against the Targaryen dynasty, Robert Baratheon took his seat upon the Iron Throne to rule over the Seven Kingdoms. The Baratheon stag flew on banners above the Stormlands and King's Landing and golden antlered crowns signified absolute power. Over time, the Baratheon lords proved to be better warriors than rulers, and their house now lays in ruins. Royal Lochnagar also boasts royal lineage. Originally called New Lochnagar, it was renamed after Queen Victoria and Prince Albert visited the distillery and granted a Royal Warrant to John Begg in 1848. Since then, it has been praised by monarchs, rightfully earning its moniker. Balanced with delicate fruits and spices, this taste of royalty is best enjoyed neat. Please drink responsibly.
House Targaryen, the only house in possession of fire breathing dragons, has proven its resilient nature throughout history. Through fierce determination and force of will, Daenerys Targaryen walked through fire and emerged at the head of the greatest army the known world has ever seen. Under the black and red banner of House Targaryen, she marches toward the Iron Throne and her rivals bend the knee to swear their allegiance to the Mother of Dragons. Fueled by this same fiery spirit and courage to conquer all challenges in their way, Helen Cumming and her daughter-in-law Elizabeth, were pioneers in the male-dominated whisky industry during the 1800s and largely responsible for the early success at Cardhu. This single malt Scotch celebrates these legendary women and their unwavering perseverance with a liquid that's rich in texture and a balance of sweet fruit, dark chocolate, toffee and spice. Please drink responsibly.
Dark black cherry, brambly blackberry, vanilla and cocoa aromas. Soft, juicy black fruit flavors combine in the mouth with hints of leather and spice. Tannins are round and chewy with a rich, juicy mouth feel that ends with a warm and spicy toasty, vanilla-laced finish
This classic pale ale, originally brewed in San Francisco & Los Angeles in the 1860's, is now back. It's smooth & clean with a faint citrus & honey flavor notes & a dry finish.
This young Calvados is just bursting with fresh apple flavors. Ideal for quaffing or cooking.