Lost Coast Brewery
Great White
6 Bottles
Crisp citrus notes made with two-row malted barley, unmalted wheat, a secret blend of herbs, crystal clear mountain water and ale yeast. 4.8% ABV
This White Ale has a sweet and tart flavor that follows through on the palate. Smooth and nostalgic for the young at heart as well as the deep sea adventurers.
GOLD MEDAL 2010 CA STATE FAIR Subtle Tangerine essence is artfully blended to our Wheat beer to bring about a balanced citrus note to the nose as well as the taste-buds. Crisp, clean, and refreshing.
Subtle Tangerine is artfully blended to bring about a balanced citrus note. Crisp and refreshing.
92 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. A dark brown ale with hints of brilliant mahogany hues; a definite coffee/chocolate characteristic in the nose and flavors; a mellow ale for a comfortable mood.
Add this Lost Coast pub glass to your collection today.
90 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. A sweet and tart flavor does actually follow through on the palate. Smooth and nostalgic for the young at heart as well as the deep sea adventurer.
Hoppy, full-bodied ale with a nice mouthfeel. 6.5% ABV
A collaboration between the legendary SoCal band, Pennywise, and Lost Coast. They made a beer that's dry hopped with Cascade, Crystal, Chinook, and Citra hops, creating citrus aroma and hoppy flavor.
True hop lovers, get ready for a great ride. Experience this Double IPA with bitterness in perfect balance with malt flavors and aromas.
Watermelon Wheat features the fun, fruity flavor of watermelon and the refreshing flavor of a great wheat beer. Perfectly balanced.
This Wheat Beer has subtle tangerine essence that is artfully blended to bring out balanced citrus aromas and flavors. Crisp, clean, and refreshing.
Imperial Double IPA with Citra Hops for added Aroma and Flavor profile.
Pale Ale with hugh citra hop influence in aroma and flavor profile.
Blend of Citra, Cascade and Centennial hops in a Double IPA with 8.7% abv. Drinkable and balanced. Lively aroma.
88 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. Starts with a crisp hoppy aroma then presents a light, malty, sweetish background flavor before returning to a hoppy bitter finish. Must be time for a BBQ!
Winterbraun is a rich and robust seasonal brown ale created from roasted chocolate and caramel malts. Hopped with Czech Saaz hops to give it a spicy flavor and aroma.
GOLD MEDAL 2005 LA COUNTY FAIR. Try this exceptionally unique raspberry flavor profiles and bold chocolate notes trend well in the winter months. Perfect for the holidays.
A crisp beer with a hint of citrus, made with 2-row malted barley, unmalted wheat, a secret blend of Humboldt herbs, crystal clear mountain water and ale yeast.
92 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS, GOLD MEDAL 2005 LA COUNTY FAIR. This beer is dark as a moonless night and as thick as a a Scottish bog. Yes, it does have some flavors; bitersweet chocolate and caramel.
Full-flavored amber made with roasted caramel malt. Medium-bodied with an assertive blend of malts. 5.5% ABV
A smooth, full-bodied brown ale, lightly hopped with a hint of roasted and crystal malts. Dark in color without the heavy taste of porter or stout. 5% ABV