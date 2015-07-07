Cambria
Benchbreak Pinot Noir
750 ml
Ripe from start to finish; pert and lively on the palate; frisky aftertaste.
The Benchbreak Chardonnay opens with lively fruit and oak spice aromas. Citrus, pineapple, white peach and apple flavors carry through the mid-palate and into the fresh, clean finish.
89 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. Chewy firm tannins framing blackberry jam and crushed black pepper flavors. Good and rich.
The Cambria Chardonnay combines ripe citrus and sweet oak in the aromas and in the flavors; a serious wine, with excellent depth and range of nuances.