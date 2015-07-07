Alma Negra Sprklng Malbec Rose '07
Champagne/Sparkling
750 ml
90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '07 Alma Negra Sparkling Malbec Rose has lovely strawberry, rhubarb, and raspberry aromas; elegant on the palate, it has surprising grip and length.
Argentina. Aromas and flavors of dark berry, dried cherries, and hints of chocolate. 13.9% ABV
A Brazilian favorite. Try this light pilsner. Clear; light golden color. Starts off with a nice malt flavor; a balanced dry bitter hoppy finish.
This Pinot Gris has a delicate nose of flowers and leechee nuts. It shows excellent crisp minerality. 13.88% ABV