Callia Bella
Malbec
750 ml
Up-front and straightforward wild berry character, with hints of baking spices. Intense and generous, plush tannins and good ripeness. 13% ABV
Fresh, juicy, fruity, quite simple but clean and balanced, with a slightly sweet finish. 13.1% ABV
Flavors of raspberry, cherry and chocolate. This enticing blend has a touch of sweetness and a well-structured, smooth and silky finish. 13.2% ABV