Caldera Hop Hash
American IPA India Pale Ale
22 oz
Fermented warm using American Ale yeast to bring out the fruitiness, the resulting beer is designed to be a surprise on all fronts. Even the brewer has no idea how hoppy it'll be!
Fermented warm using American Ale yeast to bring out the fruitiness, the resulting beer is designed to be a surprise on all fronts. Even the brewer has no idea how hoppy it'll be!
With over 100 pounds of hand-toasted organic coconut and over $275 of natural chocolate, this porter is a dessert in a glass.
This is a oak aged Imperial Porter. Mogli is a complex, sweet, chocolatey, big and full of unconditional love. Sure to warm your heart.
An American-style India Pale Ale brewed with plenty of body and an assertive hop profile.
A West Coast-style pale ale balancing plenty of hops with a malty backbone.