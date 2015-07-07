Caldera
Coconut Porter
22 oz
With over 100 pounds of hand-toasted organic coconut and over $275 of natural chocolate, this porter is a dessert in a glass.
This is a oak aged Imperial Porter. Mogli is a complex, sweet, chocolatey, big and full of unconditional love. Sure to warm your heart.
An American-style India Pale Ale brewed with plenty of body and an assertive hop profile.
A West Coast-style pale ale balancing plenty of hops with a malty backbone.
Flavors of black plum, graphite, cinnamon, cherry cola, forest floor, oolong tea, and a faint whisper of watermelon meander across the palate into a lively, bright and flavorful finish.
The Calera Central Coast Chardonnay has racy, snappy tropical fruit that is fresh and vibrant in this clean white, with lively acidity; truly a great value from the Central Coast.