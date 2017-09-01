Layer Cake
Malbec
750 ml
California. Ripe red with raspberry, blackberry and plum. 14.6% ABV
California. Lush and sweet with packed berry richness, chocolate and coffee. 14.1% ABV
California. Aromas of grapefruit, orange blossom, and lime. Flavors of mango, gooseberry, and white peaches. Clean and crisp finish 13.5% ABV
California. Guava, Kaffir lime and pineapple swirl into a light creamy texture of lemon curd notes. 13.5% ABV
91 PTS ROBERT PARKER, JR. The '06 Cade reveals excellent potential; possesses high acids, high tannin, and, as most mountain Cabernets do; formidably endowed, forbiddingly backward wine.
40% Less Fat Sea Salt & Vinegar flavored kettle chips. A little more kick. A little less fat.
87 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '08 Buried Cane Cabernet is light and lively; offers pretty cherry and spice flavors on a modest frame, lingering nicely.
Bitter Truth
BRONZE MEDAL, 2011 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. A fine look at the varietal, the delicious '09 Lake Sonoma Winery Sauvignon Blanc offers citrus, melon, and dried fruit flavors; crisp finish.
91 PTS WINE & SPIRITS. The '07 Lake Sonoma Chardonnay has juicy pear flavors last through this clean chardonnay; volume turned up by sweet, caramelized oak; serve with grilled chicken-apple sausages.
The Lake Sonoma Winery Zinfandel is rich, full and deep; shows berries and oak on the palate; sweet tannins in the finish.
Five different peppers combine to make this artisinal Oregon distilled Vodka the perfect ingredient for Bloody Mary's and a versatile base spirit for the creative mixologist.
This vodka is created from two of the most well-known flavors in the Northwest, fresh-brewed coffee and hazelnut. Rich and strong, these flavors almost create a liqueur more than a vodka.
GOLD MEDAL & 92 PTS-BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE 2008. One of the smoothest vodkas in the world, with it a soft, spring water feel that hints slightly of vanilla.
SILVER MEDAL-WORLD BEVERAGE COMP,2006;BRONZE MEDAL-SF WORLD SPIRITS COMP,2000. Crafted with wild, handpicked juniper berries from the Central Oregon high desert plateau. Formerly Cascade Mountain Gin.
California. Mild, citrusy aromas and flavors of key lime pie, melon, and cream cheese. Silky, fizzy medium-full body. 12% ABV
Aromas of herbs, licorice, mint, plums and black cherries. Layered flavors of dark berries, ripe plums and big juicy black cherries. A big pinot! 14.5% ABV
Red and black fruit flavors, with a light hint of oak; satisfying on the palate and in the finish. 14.9% ABV.
Italy. Big spice and white pepper flavors layered with truffles, black cherry and espresso. 13.5% ABV
The aroma is sweet, light brown sugar on the nose. Its taste is vanilla spice on the mid palate and its finish is peppery and mild, sweet molasses.
91 PTS Wine & Spirits. Light and lively, with lime and passion fruit flavors, hinting at green pepper on the finish.
Try this spicy lager with a bonus - a fresh chili pepper in every bottle; great taste, great conversation piece and solves your problem about what to serve with nachos.
Monk's Sour Ale will shock you at first. The aroma is sour, one smell will make your mouth water & tongue pucker. The flavor starts off sweet which balances the tart notes.
A slightly tart sour ale, with a light body, and a refreshing hint of sweet and sour at the end.
88 PTS Wilfred Wong. Surprisingly stylish with fine fruit persistency. Medium bodied on the palate with smooth, sweet tannins.
Made from specialty rice and pristine water sourced from Japan. Clean texture and long finish with fruit on the nose. 15% ABV
Aged ten months this hand crafted, special blend of three superior Sakes is known for its extra body and depth of flavor. 18% ABV
A wonderfully easy sipping style, this sake offers lush fruit aromas with deep complex tropical fruit and floral tones.
Soft, light bodied and a long finish. Aromas of apple and marzipan. Serve slightly chilled paired with grilled salmon.
Silky texture, creamy taste, with a subtle hint of vanilla and infused with the refreshing flavor of coconut. 12% ABV
A fresh, slightly sweet taste; subtle pear notes; soft and silky on the palate; well-rounded.
Infused with all-natural cucumber to make the world's first cucumber sake. Completely Gluten-Free, Sulfite-Free, and Tannin-Free.
GOLD MEDAL 2010 SAN FRANCISCO INT'L WINE COMP. Flavors of dried fruit and delicate spices. Crisp in the finish. 15% ABV
Fresh & smooth with subtle pear notes, leaving softness on the palate. Enjoy chilled like a white wine or in cocktails. 15% ABV