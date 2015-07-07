Cain Concept '01
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
89 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '01 Cain Concept is very tannic at the moment; it's a good bet for the cellar because it's balanced and streamlined; has a full well of berry and cherry fruit.
The Cain Five is a classic ultra-premium Bordeaux-style red with excellent aging potential; fine red fruit flavors with a streak of elegance.
87 PTS STEPHEN TANZER. The '98 Cain Five has an aromatic nose of cherry, raspberry, smoke, licorice, chicory and menthol; shows both roasted andgreen notes; nicely delineated and bright.