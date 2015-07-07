Cadbury Fruit & Nut Bar
Candy
1.8 oz
Raisins and nuts in milk chocolate.
Raisins and nuts in milk chocolate.
Cadbury dairy milk is the UK's best selling chocolate, achieving it's flavor and creaminess using the traditional recipe.
England's #1 selling candy bar, brought straight from the confectioners to Cadnury; very hard to find outside of England, this bar is absolutely delicious!
Englands #1 selling candy bar. From the confectioners at Cadbury's.
Milk chocolate bar with golden honey combed center!