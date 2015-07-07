Cabot
Seriously Sharp Cheddar
8 oz
When Sharp goes awry, when Extra Sharp earns a pucker, Seriusly Sharp is born. It never tastes the same from one batch to the next. Aged 2 years.
When Sharp goes awry, when Extra Sharp earns a pucker, Seriusly Sharp is born. It never tastes the same from one batch to the next. Aged 2 years.
Agave flavors and a slightly spicy character delivers a crisp, clean finish that leaves you energized and refreshed. 40% ABV
Matured in oak barrels with Vanilla and caramel nose, then woody notes on the palate with hints of honey and chocolate 40% ABV
Matured in oak casks, bold peppery flavor and hints of fruit that linger on the palate followed by a long, spicy finish. 40% ABV
A wine based tequila flavored beverage for making wine based Margaritas.