Cabana Cachaca
Cachaca Rum
750 ml
94 PTS TASTING PANEL, DOUBLE GOLD 2009 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. Cabana Cachaca is double distilled from fresh natural cane using pot stills then mellowed for six months in Brazilian Oak.
94 PTS TASTING PANEL, DOUBLE GOLD 2009 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. Cabana Cachaca is double distilled from fresh natural cane using pot stills then mellowed for six months in Brazilian Oak.
92 PTS CIGAR AFICIONADO. This cigar starts with a leafy edge, but quickly strengthens to show rich chocolate and leathery flavors, with a cedar finish. Pair with Ardbeg 10 yr Old Single Malt Scotch.
Serie R Estel owes its exquisite, bold taste to an oily Jalapa Sol wrapper and an ideally-aged combination of visos and ligeros.
89 PTS CIGAR AFICIONADO. This smoke is peppery and spicy, with heavy coffee notes and hints of leather and nuts. Pair with Auchentoshan Scotch Thre Wood or a nice Syrah Wine.
90 PTS CIGAR AFICIONADO. Rich and dark, this cigar has hints of leather, vanilla, and carmel. Pair with Kilkerran Single Malt Scotch or a nice Rioja Wine.