Ca'Momi Napa Valley
Red Blend
750 ml
California. Dry, light-bodied rich in flavor. Aromas of fig, caramelized sugar, and chocolate. Flavors of berries and coffee. 13.5% ABV
California. Dry, light-bodied rich in flavor. Aromas of fig, caramelized sugar, and chocolate. Flavors of berries and coffee. 13.5% ABV
13.9% ABV.
Ca'Momi handcrafts this lively sparkling wine with passion, kindness, authenticity, integrity and obsessive quality to bring joy to your table. Adorned with a distinctive, bubbling lotus mandala; embodying constant rejuvenation & renewal; reflective of perseverance & purity. Granny Smith apple and lemon travel from nose to palate. Subtle, crisp pear and the irresistible fine bubbles play together gently at the finish.
Pale golden sunbeams in the glass lend their light to a nose of delicate, juicy pear and soft ripened stone fruit. Beneath, the palette shines in a careful balanceof creaminess and food-friendly acidity. The finish derives from playful notes of tree-ripened citrus, apple and even tropical banana.
This freestyle red blend rocks its own style without pretension or snobbishness. Aromas of ripe blueberries, subtle campfire smoke, and that blackberry patch down the road put summer vacation in your glass. Intense plum, blackberry pie, and toasty spice mingle on the palate, with moderate tannins providing structure and character through the lingering finish. This wine is rich but not soft, bold but not arrogant. It's California wine, demystified.
88PTS Wine Enthusiast. This is a wine for the patio, the pool and the park. Its pretty gold color brightens any gathering with aromas of pears and fresh flowers bursting out of the glass. Light-bodied but soft and full of charm, the palate has apples, spiced poached pears, and delicate floral aromas that extend for days. Perfect for picnics al fresco, chips and dip, light seafood, and mild cheeses.
This not-too-tannic melody of rich bramble & cassis integrate seamlessly into a subtle landscape of dark, sun-ripened berries, dusty earth & vintage leather. Smooth & supple across the tongue, making for the perfect accompaniment to a classic symphony or a playful springtime lilt.
Deliciously light Pinot Noir from Nappa Valley. Wild strawberry and ripe blueberry flavors with undertones of the caramel sweetness of oak. Enjoy with ocean fish or herb-roasted pork.