Ca' Momi

Rosso

750 ml

This freestyle red blend rocks its own style without pretension or snobbishness. Aromas of ripe blueberries, subtle campfire smoke, and that blackberry patch down the road put summer vacation in your glass. Intense plum, blackberry pie, and toasty spice mingle on the palate, with moderate tannins providing structure and character through the lingering finish. This wine is rich but not soft, bold but not arrogant. It's California wine, demystified.