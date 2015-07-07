Cîroc
Vodka
750 ml
Made in USA. Infused with succulent strawberry and raspberry essences. 80 Proof
Juicy, succulent peach flavor with a hint of orchard fruit which is lusciously different and elegantly smooth. Great for mixing or to enjoy neat. 35% ABV
Imported vodka made from French grapes. Distilled five times. Smooth, crisp with essences of light citrus. Great for martinis and cocktails.
Ciroc Apple Vodka.
Flavor of juicy, perfectly ripened pineapple, with a subtle hint of vanilla and silky smooth finish. 35% ABV
Combines the taste of creamy Carabao mango with tangy citrus and other tropical flavors to create a unique taste.
Made in USA. Flavored with a natural raspberry and strawberry blend. 80 Proof
Made in USA. A rich and chewy coconut flavor with pineapple sweetness. 80 Proof
Vodka that has been five times distilled from fine french grapes, finished in a copper pot.
A rich tasting spirit masterfully infused with a distinctive blend of vanilla flavors from multiple sources, such as Madagascar, with other natural flavors to give a uniquely rich and creamy taste.
Limited edition, layered with juicy pineapple and coconut cream notes. Long, smooth finish. 35% ABV
Delicately crisp and dry with substantial aromas of rich citrus and a whisper of sweetness.
France. Irresistibly crisp and silky smooth, infused with a distinctive blend of apples. 40% ABV
Delivers "delicious sophistication". Highly mixable with readily available mixers such as Fruit Juices, Soda, and Ginger Ale.
Ciroc Amaretto delivers "delicious sophistication" and is highlymixable with readily available mixers such as Cola, Cognac, Ginger Ale, and fruit juices.
Infused with a distinctive blend of natural peach essences. It's character comes from grapes grown in the cognac region of France.
Imported vodka made from French grapes. Distilled five times. Smooth, crisp with essences of light citrus.
Made in USA. Infused with a natural amaretto essence blend. 80 Proof