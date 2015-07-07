Byron Chardonnay Santa Barbara '09
Chardonnay
750 ml
A beautiful Chardonnay that expresses ripe fig, honey, and spiced apples flavors; full bodied with great balance and structure on the finish; perfect to serve with poached Chilean Sea Bass.
The Byron Pinot Noir resonates elegance; dried strawberry fruit flavors and excellent acidity make it one of area's top wines.
88 PTS Wilfred Wong. Exhibits ripe citrus with an added note of spicy wood. Long and well on the palate. Smooth in the finish.
California, Santa Barbara County. Fruitful with small clusters and small berries with flavors of dark berry, cherry, hints of floral and mineral