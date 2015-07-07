Butterfly Kiss Chardonnay
Chardonnay
750 ml
Ripe tropical fruit, juicy pear and a kiss of vanilla bean. The flavors are lush and delightful, a tropical paradise that combines juicy, mouthfilling flavors with a clean, bright backbone.
California. Light and crisp sweetness with a refreshing lemon sorbet flavor. 13.1% ABV
Fanciful and fun. Berry aromas kissed by a hint of oak. Flavors of raspberry, boysenberry pie, currant, and plum. 13% ABV
FOUR STARS FROM THE WORMWOOD SOCIETY. Produced in Boston, flavors of anise, fennel and a slight bitterness of wormwood with citrus and mint notes.
Aromas of honeydew and apricot, gently kissed by orange blossom, candied pineapple and a hint of lime zest.