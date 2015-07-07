Aperol
Aperitif
750 ml
Since its creation in Padova, Italy in 1919, Aperol is the quintessential aperitif and is the irreplaceable ingredient for the preparation of the original Aperol Spritz.
Campari is an Italian aperitivo with a signature red color and versatile bitter flavor. Campari is a staple ingredient for your home bar as it is the base for dozens of classic cocktails and variations including the Negroni. Campari was created in 1860 by Gaspare Campari in Novara, Italy. It has been made according to a secret family recipe for 160 years.
Black cherry and floral notes are met with a background of earthiness and spice, creating a soft medium body that is easy to drink. ABV 13.5%
Scents of butterscotch and lemon blossom into creamy meringue and vanilla. Peach, papaya, and zesty lemon flavors create a rich palate. ABV 13.5%
Ripe berry, cherry and violet aroams are followed by note of herbal spice; red plum and cherry notes expand on the palate and through the finish.
Bright youthful corlor; fragrant aromas of lemon sorbet, gooseberry and a note of green apple; rich juicy flavors and very concentrated on the palate; perfect with shellfish.
The Sutter Home Chardonnay is a light, easy-drinking white; clean and fresh and that is what it is all about.
GOLD MEDAL, 2012 SAN DIEGO INT'L WINE COMP. A really nice red that everyone can enjoy, the soft-spoken '10 Sutter Home Merlot is soft and easy; no tannins, just plain, good, wine flavors.
California. Fresh aromas of pears and citrus, with flavors of creamy peach and juicy apple. 13% ABV
The Sutter Home Chardonnay is a good, medium bodied white; ripe and round on the palate with a very good finish.
Soft and easy, the fruit-forward Sutter Home Merlot is an excellent wine for everyday enjoyment; great with a mild chicken burrito.
The Sutter Home White Zinfandel is a fine blush with a soft palate and a sweet disposition; easy in the finish.
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. These guys know how to make fine wine, the Sutter Home Pink Moscato shows a beautiful blush color and pretty red fruit flavors; sweet and delightfully refreshing.
GOLD MEDAL, 2010 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. More on the red fruit side, the delicious '08 Sutter Home is an easy red wine to drink; smooth on the palate.
Green apple and ripe pear aromas tickle your nose, while crisp flavors of apple and strawberry delight your palate. This non-alcohol Brut is beautifully balanced with a pleasantly dry.
Fresh berry-like aromas and deliciously fruity flavors.
California. Medium-bodied with rich flavors of cherry and toasty vanilla. 13% ABV
SILVER MEDAL, 2010 CALIFORNIA STATE FAIR WINE COMP. A pleasing Muscat, the fragrant '09 Sutter Home plays easily on the palate; sweet from start to finish; chill down and serve with fresh fruit.
BRONZE MEDAL, 2010 CALIFORNIA STATE FAIR WINE COMP. Fresh and zippy the citrus-like '08 Sutter Home Sauvignon Blanc is a nice example of this varietal.
SILVER MEDAL, 2009 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. Red and round, soft and silky and easy aftertaste.
A blend of Merlot, Zinfandel and Moscato. Fresh berry flavors with peach aromas.
A distinctive pink sparkler, with white peach, honeysuckle & citrus aromas; vivid melon, honey & mango flavors lead to a crisp, fruity finish.
DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL 2011 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. Medium copper; terrific aroma of ripe, dried fruit, aromatic honey and toffee, seamless and intoxicatingly complex.
An alcohol free offering for those occasions where alcohol is not called for.
BRONZE MEDAL, 2010 SAN FRANCISCO INT'L WINE COMP. The '09 Sutter Home Gewurztraminer is soft and easy; pretty, attractive floral aromas and flavors; medium sweet finish.
Bright citrus highlights lead to a lush floral bouquet and tropical fruit flavors, while complex notes of toasted almond punctuate all the excitement. 13% ABV
Sharp looking double edged cutter that will give you a perfect cut.
A little sweet and very likeable, it speaks of the good life.
Silver Medal, 2010 CA State Fair Wine Comp. A pleasing Muscat that plays easily on the palate. Sweet from start to finish.
Fresh, light, and crisp, the well-made Sutter Home Pinot Grigio is an excellent example of this varietal in California; enjoy with a plate of white sauce clams in linguine.
California. Layers of richness, freshness, and spice. Dry flavors of berry, plum, and cherry. 13% ABV
This Cabernet Sauvignon expresses captivating aromas of mocha, ripe berries, violets, and blackcurrant with intertwining layers of subtle black pepper, toasted oak and rich vanilla. Lively and complex, this beautifully crafted Cabernet Sauvignon enters the palate with layers of ripe blackberry and chocolate covered cherries. The round and luscious mouthfeel is accented by soft tannins and a hint of spice that weaves into a smooth, lingering finish.
This drinkable Citra IPA is a hop-forward ale that is ripe with citrus and tropical fruit.
Berliner Weisse made with fresh peaches.
Fresh, light and lively! This white zin flirts with your tongue as you taste essences of strawberry and melon. 9.5% ABV
Medium-bodied dry red with fragrant aromas and rich, delightfully smooth flavors.
California. Fresh honeydew, grapefruit, and passion fruit aromas. A bit of spice to end it al. 13.5% ABV
Fresh and smooth with black cherry flavors and hints of smoke and spice with moderate tannins.
An all-around bold and full-bodied zin that is just as smooth as it is zesty. This blend has a flavor that goes well with just about any every day food whether it's grilled chicken, pizza, pastas and burgers. It's a go-to everyday table wine.
Aromas of fresh cherries and berries with delicious hints of sweet vanilla.
The Sutter Home Riesling is a pleasant, medium sweet white wine; exhibits ripe core fruit with a decidedly floral note.
Soft, easy, the Sutter Home Fre Merlot is a good drinking red essentially without alcohol; enjoy with mildly seasoned pork tenderloin.
Bright and fresh, the Sutter Home Fre White Zinfandel is as delicious a non-alcoholic wine as one can fine; a versatile food matching wine.
SILVER MEDAL, 2010 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. Fresh and fine, the Sutter Home Fre Chardonnay is a top effort from the non-alcoholic wine genre; abound with ripe fruit and easy on the palate.