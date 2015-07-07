Bulleit

Barrel Strength Frontier Whiskey

750 ml

Straight from the barrel, uncut and non-chill filtered, Bulleit Bourbon Barrel Strength Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey embodies the essence of Bulleit Bourbon. Distilled in Kentucky from the highest quality ingredients and combined into a single batch from select barrels, this variant is a barrel strength version of Bulleit Bourbon with the same high-rye mash bill and no additional water. Bulleit Barrel Strength is medium-amber in color with gentle spice and sweet oak aromas. The mid-palate is smooth with tones of maple, oak and nutmeg which lead into a long, dry and satiny finish of light toffee and deepened oak notes. To best experience the bold, signature flavors of Bulleit, serve Barrel Strength neat or on the rocks. Bulleit was named One of the Top Trending American Whiskies at the 2020 Drinks International awards. Bulleit Bourbon is still distilled and aged in the Bulleit family tradition. High rye content gives it a bold, spicy character with a distinctively smooth, clean finish, while charred American oak barrels lend a smoky backbone. We are proud to present the heart of Bulleit Bourbon with this limited bottling of Barrel Strength. Because Bulleit Barrel Strength is being bottled straight from the barrel, uncut and unfiltered, the ABV will vary by batch, but will generally range from 120 – 125 in proof. Please drink responsibly.