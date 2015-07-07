Buena Vista
Carneros Chardonnay
750 ml
90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '09 Buena Vista Carneros Chardonnay is very rich and opulent; flavors of pineapples, pears and golden mangoes; vital acidity; delightful young Chardonnay.
90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '09 Buena Vista Carneros Chardonnay is very rich and opulent; flavors of pineapples, pears and golden mangoes; vital acidity; delightful young Chardonnay.
Buena Vista Sauvignon Blanc is refreshingly clean with a bright, crisp acidity and well balanced flavor. Lemon, herbs and a touch of white pepper mingle upon the palate ending with a medium finish. Its lively, fresh flavors make this a perfect pairing with Thai and Asian inspired dishes.
Subtle power is the best way to explain the nearly elegant Buena Vista Cabernet Sauvignon. Nicely flavored, easy on the palate.
The Buena Vista Pinot Noir is an elegant red; offers tart, red fruit flavors and light tannins; soft finish.