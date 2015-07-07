Buck
Kentucky Straight Bourbon
750 ml
A low bourbon spice compliments flavors of caramel, cherry and waffle cone in this delightful smelling and easy to drink bourbon. 90 proof.
German Pilsner. A fresh and hoppy bouquet with a fruity, clean finish. 5.0% ABV
German Pilsner. Spicy herbal and floral aromas with a citrus-like zest and hoppy bitterness. 5.0% ABV
Classic full-bodied German lager displaying a distinctive smoky fruitiness with plenty of hops and a pleasantly bitter, dry finish.
German Pilsner. Grainy malt sweetness with hoppy accents. Non-Alcoholic
Oktoberfest in Bavaria is the best in the world! And Beck's is Germany's best lager! And BevMo is your best bet for beer!
Beck's Premier Light has one of the lowest calories of any imported beer, Beck's is the #1 selling German beer.
Beck's Beer - what Germans do best! Beck's is a finely balanced German import with pleasant hop character & a dry finish!
Fresh bouquet of strawberries and hints of citrus, and a palate that is fairly full bodied for a Rose.
Now Duck Commander is a brand that speaks to more than just the water fowler. It is a mild, creamy smoke with a smooth finish. Individually sealed-no humidification required.
A unique pilsner brewed with imported German Saphhire hops for a smoother, refreshing finish. 6% ABV.
A finely balanced German import with pleasant hop character & a dry finish. Delicious!
90 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. Oktoberfest in Bavaria is the best in the world! And Beck's is Germany's best lager!
Bursting with aromatics of ripe passion fruit and fresh citrusy flavour. Finishes well with peachy sweetness and fresh acidity.
Brewed with a combination of pale and caramelized malts. The use of Cascade hops gives it a light floral citrus aroma to complement the crisp and refreshing taste.
Duck Pond Pinot Gris is perfectly balanced; expressing tropical aromas and crisp minerality; wonderful weight and structure on the palate makes this wine the perfect match to any seafood dish.
87 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '06 Duck Pond Pinot Noir is tart and forward, with cranberry and raspberry fruit front and center; tasty, acidic and lightly spicy effort; shows some nice precision.