Żywiec Porter
Brown Porter
16.9 oz Bottle
This dark, strong beer contains 9.5% alc/vol for those lovers of strong experiences! Brewed with Munich malt and special malts for caramel and color plus the highest quality aromatic hops. Watch out
Poland's best-selling beer, Zywiec Brewery was established in 1856 and has maintained the orginal recipe; hoppy nose with hints of Western hops; full in flavor but light in body; try it!
This fine beer has been produced according to the original recipe since 1856; nice hoppy nose with hints of more resinous Western hops; full in flavor, medium bodied.