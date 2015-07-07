St Sebastiaan Dark Abbey Ale
American Dark or Black Ale
16 oz Bottle
A dark abbey ale of high fermentation, rather strong, with a soft touch of caramel malt. The sweet and bitter palate characterizes this beer as a typical specialty of the Campine.
A very special ale, with a soft malt taste, but just bit naughty. Meant for a spoiled beer drinker. Have a good time enjoying this jewel of the classic art of brewing.