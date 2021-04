Antares

Cabernet Sauvignon

750 ml

Ruby black color. Aromas of dried lavender and violets, cassis tart, dried eucalyptus leaf, and chocolate nuts with a silky, bright, fruity medium body and a tingling, breezy nutshells, tea leaves, and earth finish with firm, cottony tannins and heavy oak. A big oaky cabernet with spice and lots of tannins. Pair with beef or roasted root vegetables.