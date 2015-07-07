Breuckelen 77 Whiskey

Local Rye & Corn

750 ml

Breuckelen 77 Local Rye & Corn Whiskey is crafted by milling a mash of 90% rye and 10% corn. The grains, which are sourced from local farmers, are milled inside a mixer traditionally reserved for concrete, then fermented at the distillery without using any genetically modified yeast. Then, Breuckelen 77 Whiskey is aged in charred, new American oak barrels for a minimum of seven months. "I tried a sip of the first batch before bottling," Brad says. "The whiskey had a buttery smoothness with noticeably spicy flavo