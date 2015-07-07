Aecht Schlenkerla Rauchbier
Märzen
500 ml
Rauchbiers are one the world's most unusual styles! There is a nice, chewy malt presence with sweet, roasted and chocolate malt flavors. Hickory wood flavors make an exceptional tasting brew.
Rauchbiers produces a big rich malt! Woody and hickory smoke comes out over the slightly caramel malts and light floral, peppery hops. Very nice full creamy mouthfeel, healthy viscosity.