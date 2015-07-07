Brassfield
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
86 PTS WILFRED WONG. A firm wine, the dried herbed '09 Brassfield Esate Sauvignon Blanc comes across as a crisp, varietally accuarate wine.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. A very easy everyday wine to enjoy with a nice roundish in the aftertaste.
89 PTS Wilfred Wong. Superb on the palate and very smooth. Ripe melon and tropical fruit abounds nicely.