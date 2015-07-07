Fantome Beer
Belgian Specialty Ale
750 ml
This beer has a very strong taste, with a solid bitterness that is, however, eroded by a strong acid undercurrent. Its secrets are hidden behind an amber colored veil, which evokes the fading autumn.
Micro-brewed in the Ardennes Mountains with Pilsen malts; unfiltered, bottle conditioned; spiced with coriander; sweet, fruity aroma and taste! 8% ABV
Owes its natural cloudiness to the large percentage of wheat that goes into its composition. The natural aromas of coriander and bitter orange peels are added. Infusion is slow and is not filtered.
Red Sour Ale. Aromas of tart cherries and raspberries. Soft, sweet undertone with a thick and heavy mouthfeel. 5.5%ABV
Belgian Ale. Clean and crisp notes of clove, spice and citrus. 8.0% ABV
The Grapefruit is what makes this Shandy, giving this naturally cloudy brew a pleasantly sweet aroma with just enough tartness on to pull off the perfect taste.
94 PTS BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE. A pleasing pale straw-color with a dense, creamy head. The nose is estery with citrus and spice notes. Full bodied and malty, it sparkles on the palate.
One of a kind invention of a Double IPA and Triple Belgian Ale all mashed-up. Big hop nose with a fruity effervescent finish. A true inspiration to Brewers everywhere.
GOLD MEDAL WINNER! Brewed at Brasserie de Tahiti microbrewery, this brew is the official beer of Tahiti; try with grilled fresh fish and veggies with a spicy pineapple salsa!
Trolls is Dubisson's fastest growing beer. Made with all blond malts & a touch of orange peel, Trolls is a hazy blond, with a lovely, doughy, fresh malt aroma. Finishes clean.
For true afficianados, the beer equivilent of a single malt; unblended, smooth & nearly still!
94 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. The first 100% certified organic Belgian beer; bursting with complex aromas of cinnamon, vanilla, figs, and toffee, it is deceptively smooth; suitable for cellaring.
The Saison Dupont is a top fermentation beer with refermentation in the bottle. 6.5% ABV.
Unfiltered blonde beer spiced with coriander and satisfying hoppy smile. 8% ABV
Full bodied, complexed brew with spiciness and fresh coffee aromas. 8% ABV
French Lager. Made with a unique blend of hops including aromatic hops from Alsace. 5.9% ABV
A fresh and fruity French wheat beer with sweet citrus and lemon flavors and aromas. 5% ABV
50% Stiegl's Goldbrau Lager is mixed with 50% All Natural Lemon soda to create a wonderfully sessionable beer.
This beer has a herb character which turns later into a mild flavour on the tongue. The beer is slight herb, foams quite well, and has also a soft and creamy character.