Brancott Estate

Sauvignon Blanc

750 ml

90PTS Wine Spectator. Aromas of sweet ripe fruit reminiscent of ripe gooseberry, with golden stone fruit and rock melon are apparent. This wine, considered a benchmark of New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, isfrom fruit harvested across the Marlborough region famous for this variety. The wine displays full fruit intensity with hints of pungency complementing the ripe fruit flavors and balancing well with the crisp acidity of the style.