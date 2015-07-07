Brancott Estate
Brut Sparkling Rose
750 ml
A wonderful Rose Sparkling Wine from New Zealand; bright pink color; with cherry and strawberry aromas with just a hint of wild flowers; broad texture and round flavors on the finish.
90PTS Wine Spectator. Aromas of sweet ripe fruit reminiscent of ripe gooseberry, with golden stone fruit and rock melon are apparent. This wine, considered a benchmark of New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, isfrom fruit harvested across the Marlborough region famous for this variety. The wine displays full fruit intensity with hints of pungency complementing the ripe fruit flavors and balancing well with the crisp acidity of the style.
Pink grapefruit and passionfruit notes on the nose with a sweet pungency and ripe lemon acidity that excite the palate. 9% ABV
New Zealand. Cherries and summer berries flavors with aromas of dried herbs. Firm tannins and a streak of taut acidity. 13% ABV